Nutrabooti appoints popkorn as its digital creative partner

popkorn has been appointed by Nutrabooti to lead its social and digital creative responsibilities, following a competitive pitch process.
This comes off the back of a strong 2023 for the digital creative agency, where it has picked up new brands and moved into its new office.
Nutrabooti is an upcoming D2C brand manufacturing nutraceuticals for proactive and preventive healthcare, compromising a perfect blend of power of modern science and and magic of jadibootis.
Ritika Jain, founder of Nutrabooti, said: “We are thrilled to be working with popkorn to build the Nutrabooti range of nutraceutical products at a time when consumer awareness for well-being and the larger category is higher than ever.”
“Their strategic and creative thinking demonstrated a strong understanding of and passion for the brand and their collaborative way of working aligns perfectly with our values”
Vishal Mehra, chief executive officer at popkorn, said: “Our team is thrilled with this win, and the prospect of creating a new super-category, within a growing category. We were enamoured by Nutrabooti’s willingness to explore innovative concepts and leveraging usage of different platforms to reach a broader audience. We can’t wait to go live with our ideas”.