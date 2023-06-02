Nutralite launches #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti campaign

By collaborating with popular social media influencers, such as Nisha Agarwal, Sabhya & Mommy, Monika Saha, and others, Nutralite successfully reached a wide audience on social media, inspiring them to include milk in their daily routines by incorporating the hashtag #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti. These influencers shared their personal experiences with their children, highlighting the benefits of milk and showcasing the application and consumption of Nutralite Doodhshakti products.