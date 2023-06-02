Nutralite launches #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti campaign

The campaign is conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide.
World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1st, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the importance of milk as a vital part of a healthy diet, encouraging the consumption of milk and milk-based products. Aligning with this meaningful theme, Nutralite launched an engaging influencer campaign called #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti to spread the message far and wide.
Conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide, the primary objective of this campaign was to promote the concept of incorporating the goodness of milk into Nutralite's dairy range, which includes their Nutralite Doodhshakti Butter and Ghee products.
The heart of this campaign aimed to emphasize the significance of daily milk consumption while showcasing Nutralite's dairy range, with a specific focus on their Nutralite Doodhshakti Butter and Ghee offerings.
By collaborating with popular social media influencers, such as Nisha Agarwal, Sabhya & Mommy, Monika Saha, and others, Nutralite successfully reached a wide audience on social media, inspiring them to include milk in their daily routines by incorporating the hashtag #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti. These influencers shared their personal experiences with their children, highlighting the benefits of milk and showcasing the application and consumption of Nutralite Doodhshakti products.
During this campaign, Nutralite's Doodhshakti Butter and Ghee took centre stage as these products exemplify the brand's commitment to providing healthier dairy options. The Doodhshakti range is specially formulated to harness the wholesome goodness of milk, ensuring maximum nutrition and delightful taste. Crafted from premium ingredients, Nutralite Doodhshakti Butter and Ghee provide a delectable way to incorporate the nourishing benefits of milk into everyday meals.
