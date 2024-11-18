Nutrela announces Shilpa Shetty as new brand ambassador

Nutrela has named Bollywood actor and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty as its new brand ambassador. Known for its presence in the Indian market for nearly four decades, Nutrela offers a variety of soya-based products, including chunks, mini chunks, and granules made from high-quality soya. The collaboration aims to promote Nutrela as a versatile option for nutritious meals, aligning with Shetty's focus on health and balanced living.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, said, “Shilpa Shetty is a leading figure in health and wellness in India. Our brand ethos are perfectly aligned with Shilpa’s, making her the ideal face for Nutrela. Her deep-rooted passion for wellness complements our commitment to promoting a balanced, protein-rich diet. Shilpa’s influence will further elevate Nutrela’s mission, inspiring millions to embrace Nutrela Soya Nuggets as a vital part of their wholesome diet.”

Commenting on her partnership with Nutrela, Shilpa stated, “I am thrilled to join Nutrela’s remarkable journey. I believe Nutrela Soya Nuggets is an exceptional, protein-rich food that is not only nutritious but delicious too. I resonate with the brand's commitment of promoting a nutritious lifestyle and making a positive impact on Indian households.”

Nutrela will launch campaigns, recipes, and content across digital, print, TV, online, and outdoor media, with Shilpa Shetty as the face of the initiative.