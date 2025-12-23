Nutrica launches AI-led digital campaign for peanut butter

Nutrica, the lifestyle and wellness brand under BN Agritech, has launched a new AI-generated digital campaign for Nutrica Pro Fitness Peanut Butter.

The campaign uses AI-led storytelling to reflect how children perceive food choices and how parents, particularly mothers, evaluate nutrition. The film centres on everyday situations where taste preferences and nutritional awareness coexist, highlighting how small food decisions during school years can influence long-term eating habits.





The narrative positions peanut butter as a familiar, protein-rich option that fits into daily routines without appearing forced or complex. The film concludes with both children choosing the product together, framing it as a shared decision driven by taste and parental reassurance on nutrition.

Speaking on the campaign, Sparsh Sachar, director and business head, FMCG Vertical, Nutrica, said: “When it comes to children’s nutrition, parents, especially mothers, always choose the products they trust. At Nutrica, we believe that meaningful lifestyle change often begins with small, consistent steps. Peanut butter may seem like a simple addition, but when it delivers the right balance of taste and nutrition, it can play a role in shaping healthier food habits early on. This campaign reflects our broader vision of making everyday nutrition more intuitive, accessible, and rooted in trust”.

Nutrica Pro Fitness Peanut Butter is available in crunchy and creamy variants and is currently sold through general trade stores across 14 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh.

The digital film is live across Nutrica’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.