Nutrica spotlights everyday wellness in latest Bee Honey campaign

Nutrica, the lifestyle and wellness brand under BN Agritech, has released a new digital video campaign for Nutrica Bee Honey. The film examines daily family routines and the role of small, consistent habits in supporting everyday wellness.

Set inside a contemporary household, the narrative follows a family as they move through a typical morning—meals being prepared, parents dividing tasks and a child getting ready for school. Within this setting, the use of Nutrica Bee Honey is shown as a simple action that integrates naturally into the start of the day. The film highlights the product’s purity, its sourcing from beekeepers and its positioning as an uncomplicated addition to morning routines.

The campaign focuses on the idea that daily wellness is shaped by regular, manageable choices rather than dramatic lifestyle changes. The film presents honey as a routine element—whether taken before exercise, added to a warm drink or used as a quick source of energy.

Sparsh Sachar, director and business head, FMCG Vertical, Nutrica, said: “Families today want wellness to be easy, intuitive and part of the life they already lead. They are choosing cleaner ingredients and products that genuinely add value to their day. Nutrica Bee Honey sits at the heart of that shift. Its purity, traceable sourcing and nutritional profile make it a simple everyday choice with real benefits for energy, fitness and immunity. With this campaign, we wanted to show honey the way families actually use it, as a dependable part of their daily rhythm.”

Nutrica Bee Honey is available in three variants—Multifloral, Lemon and Tulsi—each designed for different daily needs. The range is retailed across 14 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh. The digital video campaign is currently live across the brand’s social channels.