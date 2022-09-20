NutriGlow ropes in Genelia Deshmukh as its brand ambassador

Commenting on this initiative, Shouvik Roy, chief of brand marketing, G.O.A.T Brand Labs said, “NutriGlow is one of our star brands that is emerging as a brand of choice in the natural and ingredient-led beauty products category. For all our brands at G.O.A.T. Brand labs we are focusing on building deeper consumer connections with our audiences and the NutriGlow film and the choice of an ambassador is to demonstrate the brand's values of confidence, optimism, and fearlessness. Genelia's contagious energy is a perfect match for our 'brave" brand. Her relatable "girl next door" persona will greatly aid our ability to connect with today's youth.”