Nuutjob’s ad reflects the unspoken realities of male hygiene in India

Nuutjob, one of its kind, male intimate hygiene and grooming brand of Shark Tank India fame, released their first set of ads on the 2nd of August, 2022. The premise of the ads was to educate whilst also entertaining the Indians on the widely unaddressed male intimate hygiene segment but the much required need for it. Their portrayal of an Indian household and its dangling dynamic with male intimate hygiene is unexpected and impactful.