Nuutjob’s ad reflects the unspoken realities of male hygiene in India

Their portrayal of an Indian household and its dangling dynamic with male intimate hygiene is unexpected and impactful.
Nuutjob, one of its kind, male intimate hygiene and grooming brand of Shark Tank India fame, released their first set of ads on the 2nd of August, 2022. The premise of the ads was to educate whilst also entertaining the Indians on the widely unaddressed male intimate hygiene segment but the much required need for it. Their portrayal of an Indian household and its dangling dynamic with male intimate hygiene is unexpected and impactful.
In India, male intimate hygiene is a hush-hush conversation, however, Nuutjob dares to address that conversation in the least uncomfortable way with humour, drama and wit.
Their re-iteration of “Lagaya kya” by using a protagonist who can’t help but scratch down there in public, is super-relatable and puts a spotlight on the lesser-spoken topic.
With the mix of ads that directly connect with their audience,Nuutjob steps closer to making their male intimate hygiene brand,a household name and an addressed need.