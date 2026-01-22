NXTFACE goes live on Jio Hotstar during Women’s T20 League featuring Jemimah Rodrigues

NXTFACE has rolled out a new digital campaign featuring Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, timed with the ongoing Women’s T20 League. The campaign is anchored on Jio Hotstar, where the brand appears as a co-presenter, with additional visibility across YouTube and social media platforms.

The initiative reflects the brand’s focus on OTT-led media planning, aligning with how sports audiences increasingly consume live content across connected televisions and mobile devices. With second-screen viewing now a common behaviour during live sports, the campaign has been structured to maintain presence across platforms throughout the tournament.

The core creative is a short film built around a ‘NextGen Mindset’, drawing parallels between the growing prominence of women’s cricket and evolving cultural attitudes.

The product featured in the campaign is NXTFACE’s mineral sunscreen, positioned within the context of outdoor sport and extended exposure to heat and sunlight. The film uses match-like conditions to frame sun protection as part of everyday routines rather than an occasional use case.

Commenting on the campaign, Dhamyanthi, founder, NXTFACE said: “This campaign was designed around how India watches sport today, on smart TVs, on mobile screens, and often both at once. For a young brand like ours, the Women’s T20 League on OTT offered the right mix of scale, attention, and cultural relevance. It allowed us to engage meaningfully with the audience we are building for, with very little disconnect.”

Rodrigues’ association with the campaign is positioned around themes of preparation and consistency, which the brand links to everyday personal care choices. Beyond the film, the campaign is being supported through creator collaborations and real-time social content aligned with live match moments during the league.