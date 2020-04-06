Nycil from Zydus Wellnes introduces hand sanitizers amidst the COVID-19 crisis

Zydus Wellness plans to roll out more than 2 million bottles on a priority basis to be made available across India for medical help providers and general consumption. With the growing demand, other than pharma and modern retail stores, Nycil hand sanitizers will also be made available on e-commerce platforms. Nycil hand sanitizer will be available for INR 25 per 50 ml bottle which is in compliance with the government's latest rule on the maximum price for hand sanitizers.This is the first ever brand extension for Nycil which is India’s leading prickly heat talcum powder.The hand sanitizer is a permanent offering from Nycil and will continue to exist in the portfolio beyond the current situation