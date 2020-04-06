Nycil from Zydus Wellnes introduces hand sanitizers amidst the COVID-19 crisis

Nycil sanitizer, which was initially planned to roll out in 2021, is now ready to hit the market in April itself.
Nycil owned by Zydus Wellness - a leading FMCG company known for its personal care to health and wellness portfolio has announced its entry into the hand sanitizer category. In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and as is the need of the hour, the organization offers consumers high quality products with the trust of the brand “Nycil”. The sanitizer consists of Neem and AloeVera extracts that helps kill 99.9% germs.
Nycil sanitizer, which was initially planned to roll out in 2021, is now ready to hit the market in April itself. With consumers emptying store shelves of hand sanitizers and causing shortages, Zydus decided to roll out this product in a record time of 12 days, as a response to the current pandemic. The company which is based in Ahmedabad is answering the call of the Indian government to do what they can to provide essential equipment to battle against the coronavirus.
Talking about the launch, CEO of Zydus Wellness, Tarun Arora Said – “Last year with the acquisition of Kraft Heinz we embraced Nycil for its rich heritage where it has been a part of consumer’s lives for decades. As a part of our larger ambition for the brand, Nycil hand sanitizers as an idea was tested and validated by consumers and the launch was planned for the year 2021. However, given the need for this product in these exceptional times, we decided to prepone our plans by a full year irrespective of current pricing challenges to ensure we do our bit for the consumers.
Zydus Wellness plans to roll out more than 2 million bottles on a priority basis to be made available across India for medical help providers and general consumption. With the growing demand, other than pharma and modern retail stores, Nycil hand sanitizers will also be made available on e-commerce platforms. Nycil hand sanitizer will be available for INR 25 per 50 ml bottle which is in compliance with the government's latest rule on the maximum price for hand sanitizers.This is the first ever brand extension for Nycil which is India’s leading prickly heat talcum powder.The hand sanitizer is a permanent offering from Nycil and will continue to exist in the portfolio beyond the current situation