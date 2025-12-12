Nykaa and Naagin's plumping gloss taps Urvashi Dholakia's ‘spicy’ persona

Nykaa Cosmetics joins forces with hot sauce brand Naagin to introduce the Nykaa Cosmetics × Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Gloss - a high-shine, spicy, volumising gloss that taps into India’s love for spice, drama and amalgamates the global trend where gloss meets plump lips.

The launch is led by a campaign film that evokes nostalgia with one of Indian pop culture’s most iconic “teekhi” persona reimagined in a modern, fiery avatar. The campaign film blends nostalgia with bold contemporary beauty, setting the stage for a collaboration designed to entertain as much as it sizzles and shines.

The film unfolds a spicy pop-culture look, opening with the queen of sass, scandal and spice - Urvashi’s dramatic entry with a crack of thunder, a smirk, and the iconic line: “Tum sabko lagta tha main chali gayi? Galatfehmi thi.” From there, the film leans fully into her trademark attitude.

She breaks the frame with sharp glances, hair flicks and stark sharp delivery as she answers the world’s favourite questions: “Tumhara kaam kya hai?” followed by her signature eye-roll and the perfectly timed punchline: “Mera kaam hai kalesh karna.” The banter escalates as she mocks the idea of her “teekhi zubaan,” before declaring that today’s girls are so bold, so fiery, that her job is practically done.

The heat peaks when she introduces the star of the film the Nykaa Cosmetics × Naagin Plumping Gloss, lingering on a lip-lick that is equal parts sensorial and spicy: “Itna teekha… par phir bhi tasty.” She teases the secret behind her plump lips, joking about fillers being trendy now when “mere time mein toh laal mirch hi kaafi thi.” The film ends on her signature mic-drop moment “Garmi toh ab badhegi,” punctuated with a dramatic zoom into her glossed, plump lips.