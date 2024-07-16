Nykaa brings Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan for its Hot Pink Sale Campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will commence from July 19, 2024 and it will bring big deals, global brands at reasonable prices, and gifts with purchases.
Nykaa, an Indian beauty and lifestyle destination, is teleporting its audience back to the 90s and 2000s for its Hot Pink Sale campaign. The campaign comprises Bollywood actors Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi, and the Main Hoon Na duo Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.
In the first campaign film, Mallika Sherawat walks into a vintage diner, tray in hand. With a mischievous grin, she teases, "Hello there! Agar mujhe dekh kar surprise ho gaye ho! Toh inn products ke deals dekh ke tho shock ho jaoge."
Pooja Bedi made a comeback straight from Model College, channeling her Marilyn Monroe moment from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar!
In a romantic scene, Amrita Rao is seen ditching the 'jal' (water) and surprising Zayed Khan with a gift instead. Following this, Khan had a Muh toh band karo uncle moment, which was a part of the special gift-with-purchase offers during the Hot Pink Sale.
Commenting on the campaign, Nykaa spokesperson said, “At Nykaa, our campaigns are meticulously crafted with our audience at the forefront. This campaign stems from a genuine love for the iconic Bollywood moments of the 90s and 2000s. Embracing nostalgia as a powerful thread, we have highlighted generation-defining actors and moments that are etched in our memories. We're thrilled to share this journey down memory lane with our audience and hope it sparks the same excitement in them as it did for us. We believe this campaign will resonate deeply across all channels, leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of our customers.”