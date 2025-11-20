Nykaa brings Pink Friday buzz with Deepika Padukone and creators Kusha, Kareema and Aisha

Nykaa has launched its Pink Friday Sale campaign featuring a series of films with Deepika Padukone, along with creators Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry and Aisha Ahmed. The campaign highlights the sale period with a mix of celebrity presence, creator-led moments and references to the range of offers available during the event.

The lead film shows Deepika Padukone at a press conference, where her attention shifts to the Pink Friday Sale after receiving a notification on her phone. The narrative positions the sale as the central focus of the moment, with the film ending as she steps away to shop the event.

Additional films extend the concept with creator-led situations. Kusha Kapila appears on a pink carpet and reacts when she hears that the sale has begun, referencing product offers and daily giveaways. Kareema Barry features in a film where a casual conversation on the carpet is interrupted by her interest in the sale’s free gifts with every order. Aisha Ahmed’s film shows her arriving with multiple Nykaa shopping bags from the Pink Friday Sale, reinforcing the promotional message.

The 2025 edition of the Pink Friday Sale includes offers across 1800+ brands, price drops on premium beauty, free gifts with every order, fast delivery, authenticity assurances and daily giveaways for top shoppers. The sale runs from 20–30 November.