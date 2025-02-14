Nykaa Cosmetics introduces ‘Pookieman’ campaign for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, Nykaa Cosmetics is launching the ‘Pookieman’ campaign featuring Gurfateh Pirzada. Inspired by the "green flag boyfriend" trend, the campaign highlights effort in relationships.

It coincides with the launch of Butter Bomb, which includes a shade named Pookie. Nykaa Cosmetics' campaign features Gurfateh Pirzada in the kitchen, highlighting the textures of its lip products like Lip Glaze, Lip Cloud, and Butter Bomb.

Nykaa Cosmetics' campaign highlights small gestures that make women feel special. Featuring Gurfateh Pirzada, it connects beauty with thoughtfulness, showcasing Butter Bomb’s texture in a baking-themed concept for Valentine’s Day.

Commenting on the campaign, Gurfateh Pirzada said "I’m always open to trying new things, and this was such a fun and unexpected way to celebrate Valentine’s Day! When Nykaa Cosmetics brought me the idea of ‘Pookieman,’ I loved how it turned traditional romance on its head, because let’s be honest, effort is the real green flag. Mixing beauty with baking? That’s a first for me, but it’s also what makes this campaign so unique and exciting. It’s cool to be part of something that’s fresh, fun, and flips the script on how we think about Valentine’s Day!”