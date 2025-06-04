Nykaa Fashion names Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor as new brand faces

Nykaa Fashion has announced the appointment of Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor as the new faces of the brand. This collaboration aims to highlight Nykaa Fashion's range of offerings, from occasion wear to daily styles. Khatter and Kapoor are will bring their individual fashion perspectives to the platform, aligning with Nykaa Fashion's focus on diverse and trend-driven collections.

Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor will contribute to Nykaa Fashion's messaging through their individual styling approaches. Their personal aesthetics resonate with contemporary consumer preferences for self-expression. Khatter's established style and Kapoor's developing fashion presence align with Nykaa Fashion's focus on confidence and varied sartorial choices. Their roles aim to reflect a style that combines international trends with domestic influences, consistent with Nykaa Fashion's offering of both international and Indian designer brands.

Commenting on this announcement, Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO Nykaa Fashion and head of owned brands, said, “Nykaa Fashion has earned a deep sense of brand love by creating a space where style feels personal, expressive, and accessible. From cult global labels to much-loved homegrown brands, our platform brings together the best in fashion to match every mood and moment. Shanaya and Ishaan are the perfect voices for this generation, unafraid to experiment, authentic in their choices, and always pushing the boundaries of personal style. This partnership celebrates the joy of dressing up (or down), owning your narrative, and finding pieces that speak to you. With them on board, we’re dialling up a fashion conversation that’s bold, inclusive, and rooted in self-expression, just like our community.”



Ishaan Khatter said, "Style can be the most personal and yet the most fashionable aspect of connection. Being part of a platform where one can find pieces that speak to them and make it easy and accessible to dress for the occasion is exciting. I’m happy to be the face for nykaa fashion and hope for the platform to grow even further through our collaboration together."

Shanaya Kapoor added, "Nykaa Fashion lets me switch effortlessly between looks. From soft glam to street style, it's a destination where I can find my coolest fashion finds across all seasons and the best of global and homegrown brands. I love that it’s a space made for people who want to own their narrative and celebrate their individuality."

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion destination where young trendsetters moodboard their next-level fits and flex their unique style. From global icons like Revolve, NA-KD, and Cider to homegrown favorites including Gajra Gang, Nykd by Nykaa, RSVP, and Twenty Dresses, the platform celebrates the best of Indian craftsmanship and fresh innovation. With this collaboration, Nykaa Fashion keeps pushing the boundaries, inspiring everyone to play with style, break the mould, and build wardrobes that truly reflect who they are.