Nykaa Fashion’s new ad has Ishaan & Shanaya answering the viral “Kaha Se?” question

As the festive season approaches, we turn to every source of inspiration, to define our individual festive style. Billboards, shop windows, even our feeds serve up endless festive style cues. And with every striking outfit comes the same question that echoes at gatherings and celebrations: “Kaha Se?” “Where is it from?”

This year, Nykaa Fashion captures that instantly relatable moment in its latest campaign, “Kaha Se?”, starring Bolloywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor. More than just faces on a billboard, Ishaan and Shanaya break the fourth wall, stepping down from their glamorous poses to engage directly with their fans, answering the question on everyone’s lips with a wink and a smile.



“Kaha Se?” is inspired by the joy of festive shopping in India - the curiosity when you spot an outfit you love and the excitement of finding it for yourself. Set in a high-energy festival square, the campaign blends the buzz of modern city life with the warmth of festive celebrations, creating a world where inspiration and discovery go hand in hand.

Through Ishaan and Shanaya, the film reflects how Nykaa Fashion helps shoppers go from asking “Kaha Se?” to finding the answer in just a few clicks. With over 2 lakh stylist approved styles to choose from, the platform curates the best of iconic brands, emerging designers, and trend-forward labels, making it easy to find looks that stand out.

From a traditional Diwali party, a vibrant Navratri garba, or any joyous occasion in between, Nykaa Fashion offers a curated collection from timeless sarees and chic indo-western ensembles to hidden gems by emerging designers paired with a seamless shopping experience that transforms inspiration into checkout in moments.

The film was brought to life by creative crew led by director Nikhil Rajani, with styling by Priyanka Kapadia (Shanaya) and Aastha Sharma (Ishaan), makeup by Riddhima Sharma (Shanaya) and Nalini D’Costa (Ishaan), hair by Hiral Bhatia (Shanaya) and Aditya Shah (Ishaan), photography by Taras Taraporavala, and creative direction and scripting by Toaster INSEA.