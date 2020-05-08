Nykaa's mother's day film salutes frontline workers with 'shot on mobile' film

Similar to Terribly Tiny Tales' format of storytelling through text and video calls, Nykaa's Mother's day campaign is a tribute to frontline workers.
Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform Nykaa has conceptualised a new campaign on the occasion of Mother's Day for their channel Nykaa TV. The film is titled "Khoj" and tells the story of a frantic daughter trying to find her mother. As the film unfolds, viewers see the story of a young woman, quarantined in her home after travelling recently - and unable to reach her mother, despite repeated calls.
She doesn't give up and continues to find ways to track down her mother - all the while trying to reassure her younger brother (who is living in a different city and fearing the worst) while swallowing her own panic. The brand integration in the film arrives when the daughter is trying to reach her mother and manages to get in touch with her coworker after digging around in her order history on the Nykaa app.
Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that Vedika's mother is a doctor and has been in the hospital, fighting on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic. Starring web series actor Akanksha Thakur - from TVF Pitchers and Permanent Roommates fame - the film aims to pay tribute to doctors and other essential healthcare workers.
“Khoj is Nykaa’s tribute to the extraordinary strength of women who could also be mothers, and more importantly, a heartfelt tribute and resounding thanks to the heroes fighting for our safety in the time of Covid.-19. Our aim with these campaigns is to grow stronger as a voice that celebrates women from all walks of life”, says Madhavi Irani, chief officer - content, Nykaa. As this film was created during lockdown, the entire film has been shot remotely, on a phone camera. The campaign will run across Nykaa's digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.