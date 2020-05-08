Nykaa's mother's day film salutes frontline workers with 'shot on mobile' film

“Khoj is Nykaa’s tribute to the extraordinary strength of women who could also be mothers, and more importantly, a heartfelt tribute and resounding thanks to the heroes fighting for our safety in the time of Covid.-19. Our aim with these campaigns is to grow stronger as a voice that celebrates women from all walks of life”, says Madhavi Irani, chief officer - content, Nykaa. As this film was created during lockdown, the entire film has been shot remotely, on a phone camera. The campaign will run across Nykaa's digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.