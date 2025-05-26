Nykd by Nykaa tests bra comfort mid-air with Bhumi Pednekar

Nykd by Nykaa has launched a new campaign called “Comfiest Bras Ever,” featuring brand ambassador Bhumi Pednekar. The campaign highlights the comfort and security of their bras, aiming to make women feel at ease even in challenging situations.

Nykd by Nykaa’s new campaign film is set in a cabin where turbulence tests the comfort of their bras. The film shows how Nykd’s bras provide reliable support and comfort during such moments. The campaign focuses on the product’s design and steady support.

Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO Nykaa Fashion and head of owned brands, said adds, “At Nykd by Nykaa, we’ve always believed that innovation in intimate wear begins with listening — to women, to their needs, and to what’s long been missing in the category. This campaign is a bold step in that direction — blending thoughtful design with everyday ease. It’s not just about creating products that look good; it’s about reengineering comfort for real bodies and real routines. With Bhumi as our voice, we’re continuing to redefine what support means — not just physically, but emotionally and culturally too."

Commenting on the campaign, Bhumi Pednekar says, “Comfort, to me, is feeling supported without even thinking about it—and that’s exactly what Nykd by Nykaa bras offer. They move with you, not against you, and make sure you feel at ease no matter what your day looks like.”