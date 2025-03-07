O Hi onboards Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

O Hi, the real-world social networking platform, has announced superstar Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. Kartik’s association marks a new era for social networking-one that blends digital engagement with real-life interactions.

From transforming everyday hangouts into vibrant social hubs through Check-Ins into Digital Rooms to now introducing WUD (What You Doing?), O Hi is making it easier than ever for people to meet, interact, and share experiences in real time. Whether you're enjoying a cup of chai, working at a café, or waiting at an airport, O Hi ensures that socialising is as natural and effortless as it should be.

Kartik Aaryan shared, “I’m thrilled to be part of this new-age social network that’s bringing people closer in the real world. O Hi isn’t just another app—it’s a movement that makes interactions spontaneous, fun, and meaningful. In a time when social connections often feel distant, O Hi is bridging the gap between online and ofﬂine in the coolest way possible, whether you're at a café, a pub, an airport, at home, or anywhere in between.”

Rupal Sharma, co-founder of O Hi, said, “Bringing Kartik on board feels like the perfect match. He represents the youthful energy and authenticity that O Hi stands for. With Check-Ins, Digital Rooms, and now WUD, we are shaping the future of social networking, where real-world connections matter the most.”

Adeeti Singh, co-founder of O Hi, added, “O Hi is built for the socially active, digitally savvy generation that craves meaningful conversations. Kartik’s inﬂuence and belief in genuine interactions make him the ideal face of our brand. Together, we’re redeﬁning how people experience social networking.”

With its UK expansion already in motion, the platform has been invited by the Welsh Government to introduce its real-world networking model to a wider audience. This marks a major step in O Hi’s vision of making meaningful, real-time connections a global norm.