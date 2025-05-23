Oakley onboards Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

Oakley has announced Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its next brand ambassador and face of the “Artifacts from the future” campaign in India. With his consistency, elegant stroke play, and exceptional composure under pressure, Gill has captivated fans across the globe and established himself as a rising star in all formats of the game. His journey and achievements have made him a source of inspiration for India’s youth, showcasing the power of determination and excellence.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Shubman Gill shared, “I’m very excited to join Oakley, a brand that stands for performance, progression and passion – values that resonate strongly with mine. Oakley has been an integral part of my cricketing journey every time I took to the field. The innovative lens and frames technologies in every Oakley help enhance performance, and I love how unapologetically stylish they are!”

On this association, Sahil Jandial, senior brand business, manager at Oakley, said, - “Oakley is firmly rooted in sports, and is one with the culture and community of athletes pushing the boundaries of performance. Shubman, with his relentless pursuit for perfection and progression, is a great embodiment of the Oakley spirit. I am confident this partnership will inspire millions to stay the course till they become the best version of themselves.

As part of Team Oakley, Shubman is joining an elite roster of world-class athletes in the Oakley-verse, alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe, Damian Lillard, Patrick Mahomes II: incredible forces in culture and sport, who are breaking new ground on their own terms.