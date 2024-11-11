Oaksmith Style Studio redefines men’s styling with Vijay Varma

Oaksmith packaged drinking water has unveiled a new platform – Oaksmith Style Studio in collaboration with Vijay Varma, reflecting his distinct sense of style. Conceptualised by BBH, the platform is dedicated to elevating the style quotient and helping Indian men peg it higher in life.

The platform embodies the brand’s values of quality and sophistication and integrates into the world of men's styling. The campaign kicked off with a teaser featuring style icon Vijay Varma, the brand's first ambassador, on a quest for the perfect elements for his new Oaksmith Style Studio.

The collaboration showcases Vijay Varma in four distinct, trendsetting avatars, set to an original soundtrack. The creation of the Oaksmith Style Studio involved planning and a deep understanding of contemporary men's style trends. The BBH team, in collaboration with Oaksmith and Vijay Varma, focused on developing a platform that addresses the unique styling needs of men. From curating content to designing the studio's aesthetic, every element was crafted to create an immersive and engaging experience for the audience.

As the face of Oaksmith Style Studio, Vijay Varma brings his unique styling sensibilities and charismatic personality to the forefront. His association with the campaign underscores the brand’s commitment to elevating men's everyday style, blending classic elegance with modern trends. With curated content, expert tips, and exclusive features.

Speaking about his collaboration, Vijay Varma states, “I am pleased to launch the Oaksmith Style Studio and showcase how men can peg it higher in terms of styling for every occasion. Throughout my career, I have experimented with interesting ways to style and present myself, and I am eager to share these insights. With this collaboration, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and practical approach to men's styling providing the guidance that many have been seeking. Oaksmith Style Studio is not just about looking good, but about empowering men to express their individuality through style. I am excited to share this new venture with everyone”

Parikshit Bhattacharya, CCO of BBH India, commented on the experience of building Oaksmith Style Studio. "Our goal was to create a platform that not only offers style advice but also resonates with the modern man. The Oaksmith Style Studio embodies sophistication, individuality, and practical styling solutions. Working with Vijay Varma and Oaksmith has been an exciting journey, and we are confident that this campaign will set a new benchmark in men's styling. Oaksmith Style Studio is not just a campaign. We wanted to create a platform that goes beyond style tips and becomes a source of confidence."