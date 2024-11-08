Oben Electric launches Rorr EZ electric motorcycle with new TVC

Oben Electric, a homegrown R&D driven electric vehicle manufacturer, announces the launch of its electric motorcycle Rorr EZ, the latest addition to its Rorr product line at an introductory price starting at Rs.89,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited period.

The press release highlighted that the Rorr EZ motorcycle is designed for city commuting with an automatic transmission, significantly reducing the need for gear shifting while also minimising vibrations and heating issues. Available in three battery capacities—2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh—the model aims to address urban challenges like fuel costs and high maintenance. It combines a comfortable, smooth ride with options tailored to different rider needs, presenting a modern alternative to conventional motorcycles.

The Rorr EZ motorcycle from Oben Electric is designed for urban commuting, equipped with patented LFP battery technology known for its durability and high-temperature resistance, delivering a range of up to 175 km (IDC). The bike achieves a top speed of 95 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds, supported by 52 Nm of torque for smooth acceleration. It offers fast-charging to 80% in 45 minutes and comes with features like UBA, Geo-Fencing, Theft Protection, and DAS for added safety. Available in four colours, it also includes three driving modes—Eco, City, and Havoc—to optimise battery life and performance.

Talking about the launch of Rorr EZ series said Madhumita Agrawal, founder and CEO of Oben Electric said, “In a market where motorcycles outsells scooters two-to-one, the launch of the Rorr EZ marks a bold step toward democratising electric mobility in India and turning the electric dream into a reality for all. Proudly designed, engineered, developed, and manufactured entirely in India, the Rorr EZ exemplifies our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission. Understanding the needs and expectations of daily commuters, the Rorr EZ is crafted to provide the reliability, efficiency, and modern features essential for navigating city life with ease and style. As the automotive landscape has evolved from geared scooters to gearless models and cars transitioning from manual to automatic, it’s time for motorcycles to embrace this innovation. The Rorr EZ signifies this important shift towards automatic riding in motorcycles, providing an easy to ride and stylish solution that empowers riders to embrace the future of mobility with confidence.”

Oben Electric has opened bookings for the Rorr EZ electric motorcycle at Rs 2,999, with test rides and deliveries available immediately at their stores. Customers can access financing options with monthly EMIs starting at Rs 2,200. The Rorr EZ is backed by Oben Care’s after-sales service and offers extended warranty packages covering up to 5 years or 75,000 km.