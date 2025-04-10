Octro Play Rummy rolls out ‘Asli Game Asli Skills’ with Ali Fazal

Octro Play Rummy has launched its latest brand campaign, Asli Game Asli Skills. Conceptualised and executed by creative agency The Minimalist, the campaign stars actor Ali Fazal and delivers a take on the contrast between flair and true gameplay skill.

The campaign highlights a key product feature—it is the only rummy platform in India offering both 13-card and 21-card formats where players must form a four-card sequence to win, instead of the usual three. This gameplay rule increases the level of strategy and skill required, forming the basis of the campaign’s tagline: Asli Game Asli Skills.

The campaign features three short films with Ali Fazal in audition-style situations involving acting, dancing, and cricket. Each film ends by showing that style isn't enough to win at Octro Play Rummy—it takes real skill. Fazal’s character then proves himself as a skilled player on the app, reinforcing the brand’s message.

Speaking about the campaign, Akshay Chachra- business head from Octro Play Rummy said, "We’re proud to be the only platform offering both 13 and 21 card rummy with a four-card sequence format. This makes the game more challenging and far more skill-driven. The campaign line ‘Asli Game Asli Skills’ comes from this very product truth that to win here, players need more than just luck; they need a real game. Ali Fazal brings this message alive with humour and authenticity."

Mayuresh Bangar, national creative director from The Minimalist added, "With this campaign, we wanted to serve up a hand that is as unexpected as it is entertaining. Our goal was to blend entertainment with engagement - creating a quirky, memorable experience that resonated with both rummy enthusiasts and casual audiences. By having Ali Fazal play himself, we tapped into his natural charm and wit to showcase real skills on a real platform. It is not just about creating ads; it’s about driving brand recall for Octro Play Rummy through emotional connect while keeping humor and relatability at the center."