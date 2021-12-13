Off with their filters; Vice World News and Dentsu Webchutney take on the British Museum’s tour with 'The Unfiltered History Tour’

Taking the Gweagal Shield as an example, Aditiya tells us, the last time it was tested for the tour was in July or August when it was a little sunny. The project went live in December and London is damp at the moment. “We did not get much light coming from the windows around it for the Instagram filter to identify the shield. We had to take different images based on what the weather of that day is supposed to be like,” he reveals.