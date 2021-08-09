Offering sweepstakes on Twitter’s Fleets, Snickers makes the most of the dying feature

Snickers used the feature to promote a sweepstake offering free boxes of Snickers. However, when it didn’t go live because the feature was deactivated, they blamed it on the social media manager’s hunger. It builds on their current campaign line, “Maybe you just need a Snickers".
Snickers has been creating humourous advertisements on the subject of hunger and the poor decisions it can lead to for years. Last week, the joke was on them when they decided to offer boxes of free Snickers on Twitter’s Fleet- a dying feature.
August 3 was the last day of Twitter’s disappearing tweets feature. It was also Grab Some Nuts Day and the day before the brand used the feature to promote a sweepstake in which people could win free boxes of Snickers. However the sweepstakes didn’t go live as Fleets was deactivated just after the final post.
The brand responded in a tweet by blaming it on the social media manager’s hunger. They also offered the first 20 followers who responded to the tweet with free boxes of candy, including their social media manager.
Created by BBDO New York along with Snicker’s parent company Mars Wrigley’s social media and digital content studio The Hive, it builds on their current campaign line, “Maybe you just need a Snickers.”
Other Mars Wrigley candies, M&M's and Skittles, were also quick to remind their sibling brand that they just need a Snickers.