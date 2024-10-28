Ofis Square coworking space signs Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

Ofis Square, a coworking and managed workspace solutions provider, announces a partnership with Shraddha Kapoor, the second most followed Indian on Instagram, as the first celebrity brand ambassador in the coworking industry.

Advertisment

With its tagline, "Future Works Here," Ofis Square breaks the mold by welcoming a Bollywood celebrity as its brand ambassador in the flexible workspace sector.

Speaking on this occasion, Ofis Square’s promoter, Saroj Mittal expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor to the Ofis Square community! Her journey as an accomplished actress and influential personality resonates with the spirit of innovation that defines Ofis Square.”

“While celebrities have traditionally endorsed commercial and glamorous industries, we aim to break stereotypes and bring coworking into the mainstream through this partnership. With her support, we aim to deepen our market reach, empowering India’s entrepreneurs and startups as we establish our brand as a frontrunner in this fast-evolving workspace industry,” adds Saroj, also a Philanthropist and Humanitarian.

Shraddha Kapoor shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am thrilled and proud to represent Ofis Square, one of India’s most vibrant workspaces. As an artist myself, it is indeed inspiring to see how Ofis Square stands out as a place where creators and entrepreneurs can truly thrive with access to spaces designed to inspire and empower." She added, "I hope I can bring my energy and passion to this brand. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for India’s ambitious business community.”

The flexible workspace provider promises to revolutionise the very concept of coworking. The move, perhaps for the first time, marks a paradigm shift in the flexible workspace sector and underlines Ofis Square's vision to redefine the future of work. In light of this association, Ofis Square is also set for an expansion, with plans to roll out a 10 million square feet of workspace across India in the next few years.

With Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of the brand, Ofis Square aims to push the envelope in the coworking sector.