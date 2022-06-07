By afaqs! news bureau
Ogilvy and The Hindu launch a platform for Sustainability Champions

The ad drives home the point that if we are to be careless about how we take care of Earth, the only option would be to find another planet.

Ogilvy and The Hindu have been actively championing environmental causes through different emphatic campaigns for a couple of years now. Further to their previous campaigns that highlighted the plight of the sea turtles and wild elephants, this World Environment Day, the brand presented a unique take on the UN’s s theme of #OnlyOneEarth.

Contrary to the usual narrative of being concerned about the planet, the campaign’s sarcastic narrative advocates for the entitled, least-bothered attitude that humanity has towards the planet. The ad drives home the point that if we are to be careless about how we take care of Earth, the only option would be to find another planet. The long copy ad was released through The Hindu’s Sunday edition on 5th June, and the digital version of the same went live on their social media channels the same day.

The reader engagement initiative of the campaign invites sustainability champions to share their experiences and initiatives. The Hindu offers to feature the same through their publication thereby becoming an effective platform for the people who are doing their bit for the environment.

Parvathy, Associate Creative Director, Ogilvy India (South): “The Hindu is a brand which has always believed in making the strongest impact through their campaigns. In lieu of our previous campaigns, we thought it best to adapt a tone that would hit the hardest, acting as a mirror to humanity’s lopsided approach to environmental concerns. The aim was to drive the realization home that we cannot treat Earth like a hotel room or holiday destination, as this is our only home.”

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Puneet Kapoor

President – Ogilvy South: Ram Moorthi

Managing Partner: Tithi Ghosh

Group Creative Director: Sharat Kuttikat

Creative Director: Vidyanath P A

VP – Account Management: Mahesh Menon

Sr. Account Executive: Elizabeth Mathew

Associate Creative Director & Copywriter: Parvathy Rajmohan

Associate Creative Director & Art Director: Bibeesh C P

