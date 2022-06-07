Ogilvy and The Hindu launch a platform for Sustainability Champions

Contrary to the usual narrative of being concerned about the planet, the campaign’s sarcastic narrative advocates for the entitled, least-bothered attitude that humanity has towards the planet. The ad drives home the point that if we are to be careless about how we take care of Earth, the only option would be to find another planet. The long copy ad was released through The Hindu’s Sunday edition on 5th June, and the digital version of the same went live on their social media channels the same day.