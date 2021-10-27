Ogilvy and Wavemaker India win Grand Prix at WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2021

Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, which also picked up The Early Adopter and the E-Commerce Excellence Special Awards, jury chair Lynette Pang, Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “The way the team applied a rapid test-and-learn approach with new technology and assumptions is an important learning for all marketers. The campaign's added ability to allow audiences to help small businesses in their neighbourhoods by triggering a geo-customised local version of the ad brings a fresh and meaningful take on driving active customer advocacy.