Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson bring home metals from IAA's Olive Crown Awards 2022



Megha Tata, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) - India Chapter and Managing Director – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said “The IAA Olive Crown Awards are more than just awards, they are a manifestation of all our thoughts with regards to Brand Earth. They are a collected expression of what the marketing and communication industry can do so well. They are a way of showing the world that communication can be and is, a true force for good and that is why we decided to support 'Save Soil'. I really hope that IAA India Chapter continues to take on one good cause every year and use the magic of Marcom industry to amplify that cause."