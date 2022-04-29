Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson bring home metals from IAA's Olive Crown Awards 2022

The awards acknowledged those making an effort in the field of 'green advertising'.
The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 12th edition of its annual property, the Olive Crown Awards 2022, on 28th April at the ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai.
The awards acknowledged the work of those individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’. The event was attended by senior marketing, media, and advertising professionals from across the country. Blue Star was the cooling partner; Vijayavani and Warner Bros. Discovery were the associate partners; and Hungama Digital Media was the green partner for the event.
A jury comprising of renowned professionals such as Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group; Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director- South Asia, Wunderman Thompson; Carlton D'silva, Co-founder, House of Awe and Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB, shortlisted the winners.
The awards were presented across 16 different categories. Indian agencies Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson won awards for their work. Ogilvy bagged two awards - a Gold and a Silver. The first Gold was in the 'Press - Unreleased' category for its entry titled 'Disappearing Stories'. The second Gold was in the 'Out-Of-Home' category for
Wunderman Thompson won a Silver in the TVC/Cinema - Corporate category for its entry titled 'The Saviour'.
The title of ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to Sadhguru for his untiring efforts to 'Save Soil' and his new endeavor of a 100-day long motorcycle journey to spread awareness about soil degradation.
Young Green Crusader of the Year was awarded to Harshvardhan Joshi an Indian mountaineer from who climbed six mountains of 6000 meters and above in his mountaineering career which started in 2016. Joshi reached the summit of Mount Everest in May 2021 in the most sustainable way possible keeping his carbon footprint to a minimum. He said that " When I decided to climb Everest, sustainability was not an option but it was the only option to go for."
Megha Tata, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) - India Chapter and Managing Director – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said “The IAA Olive Crown Awards are more than just awards, they are a manifestation of all our thoughts with regards to Brand Earth. They are a collected expression of what the marketing and communication industry can do so well. They are a way of showing the world that communication can be and is, a true force for good and that is why we decided to support 'Save Soil'. I really hope that IAA India Chapter continues to take on one good cause every year and use the magic of Marcom industry to amplify that cause."