Ogilvy creates a new campaign for Voltas ACs

The need for clean air, sees Indians heading for the hills in droves.
As the mercury rises and India comes under attack from heat waves and polluted air, Ogilvy’s new campaign for the Voltas PureAir Adjustable AC swoops in like a cool mountain breeze to introduce India’s first AC with a HEPA Filter that provides the necessary respite.
Being cooped up indoors for the past two years, has left the average Indian hankering for a breath of fresh air. In keeping with its core focus of innovating technology for India, Voltas’, first of its kind, PureAir Adjustable AC uses HEPA filters among other technologies to eliminate germs and pollutants to provide pristine, cool air.
Traditionally, the need for clean air, sees Indians heading for the hills in droves. Built on this insight, Ogilvy uses nuanced storytelling and relatable instances of Indian families on vacation to highlight the product promise of fresh mountain-like air in the comfort of your home.
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North): Indians have long planned summer holidays and long weekends around getting away from polluted cities for a breath of fresh air in the mountains. But once there, it’s a mad dash to tick off the items on your itinerary. The new campaign has a little fun with our compulsive habit of moving constantly while on vacation and uses it to highlight Voltas’ promise of “pahadon jaisi saaf hawa” ab aapke ghar pe.
The film sees the protagonist on a holiday in the hills. He desperately tries to catch a breath of fresh mountain air even as his family drags him from one place to the next on their travel itinerary. Every time he tries, he’s interrupted by someone saying “chalein” (Hindi for “can we go already?”). His frustration rises comically, until back at home, his son introduces him to the new Voltas PureAir Adjustable AC with a HEPA filter as the answer to his prayers.
Deba Ghoshal, vice president & head of marketing, Voltas : “The ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ campaign aims to communicate that the new range of Voltas ACs with HEPA filter technology helps consumers experience the mountain like air. With predictions for a hot summer and hybrid work culture becoming the norm, we expect a demand from first time buyers as well as replacement buyers alike. This campaign will help consumers to stay engaged with the brand in a meaningful yet topical manner, giving them a compelling reason to buy a Voltas AC. Along with the television campaign, we will be promoting the key message through our omni-channel approach across print, digital, social and radio."
The campaign uses humour to great effect to introduce the new AC and its unique new feature, driving home the message with a simple question “Ab pahadon jaisi saaf hawa ke liye kahin aur kyoun chalein?”