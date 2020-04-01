Ogilvy Delhi wins creative & digital duties of Sleepwell

Speaking on the development, Sumit Sehgal - CMO, Sheela Foam: “We are stoked to have Ogilvy as our integrated communication partner. Ogilvy brings on board a high level of strategic thinking and we look forward to co-creating a new narrative in the category. Given Ogilvy’s credentials in creating India’s Most Loved Brands, we are confident of adding another to the list. Look forward to this relationship and the journey ahead.”