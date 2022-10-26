Ogilvy India creates a new campaign for Polycab Green Wires - Extra Safe Wires Means Extra Safe Dreams

Nilesh Malani, president, and chief marketing Officer Polycab India : “Polycab India is a distinct market leader in the wires and cables segment and has received wide acclaim over the years. Wires are the backbone of the entire electrical system of any home; however, for consumer, it is a low involvement category. Our latest campaign by Ogilvy is a refreshing approach weaving an emotional charm which will have universal resonance and relevance. Polycab Green Wire comes with 5-in-1 Greenshield technology that delivers fire safety, and energy efficiency, is long-lasting, eco-friendly, and offers shock protection. It is our endeavour that Polycab Green Wire carries forward our brand promise of being connected with our customers.”