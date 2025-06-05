Neeraj Bassi to lead Ogilvy India's new consultancy practice

Ogilvy India has announced the launch of its consulting business in India. With this launch, Neeraj Bassi is rejoining the agency as the India head of its consulting practice. He'll work from Ogilvy's Gurugram office and also lead strategic planning for Ogilvy India (North).

Globally, Ogilvy Consulting helps clients with important business challenges, like finding ways to grow, design new businesses, and handle digital changes. This new practice brings together all of Ogilvy's different expert services, such as brand strategy, customer engagement, sales, partnerships, and public relations, offering clients a single, connected solution.

Bassi has 28 years of experience in his new role. Before this, he was the chief growth officer for Cheil X. He's also been the chief strategy officer at Publicis, Havas, and Cheil India. Neeraj started his career in 1997 with McCann Erickson and also worked internationally with JWT in Dubai. This marks his return to Ogilvy, where he was previously president – strategic planning for their Gurugram office until 2015.

Talking about the appointment, Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India said, "Neeraj is back in Ogilvy'. That's a feeling that many of us in Ogilvy have been wishing for quite some time.I have always admired Neeraj. He is one of the finest strategic minds in the country. His rich experience across consulting, advertising and driving growth make him one of the rare few who excel at intersecting consumer x culture x brand x business x modern media landscape to deliver business impact and transformation."

Bassi adds, “I am really excited to lead the Ogilvy Consulting practice in India. Globally we are getting a good traction in this space and I am looking forward to offering independent, unbiased advice for full funnel management of marquee brands – right from fuelling desire to demand conversion at point of sale. Ogilvy Consulting would address the issue of distributed brand narrative that is happening because of domain experts working in their silos. Championing the cause of one brand, one narrative, Ogilvy Consulting will help clients integrate the domains at a strategic level. It’s a homecoming for me and coming home is always special.”