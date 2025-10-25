Ogilvy India pens ‘The most difficult ad of our lives’ for Piyush Pandey

A day after the news of Piyush Pandey’s passing sent waves of grief through India’s advertising and creative circles, Ogilvy, the agency he called home for over four decades, released a heartfelt tribute titled “The most difficult ad of our lives.” The full page ad on The Times of India’s front page celebrates the life and legacy of the man who defined Indian advertising, capturing his spirit with honesty and emotion.

Ogilvy’s tribute, written in the agency’s signature tone of heartfelt humanity and quiet humor, honors Pandey not merely for his professional achievements, but through things that truly mattered to him: “Ideas. Laughter. Songs. Writing. Family. Team. Moustache. Hindi. People. Ogilvy.”

“How do you talk about Piyush Pandey in one page?” the tribute begins. "It's like trying to capture the sun in a sewing box.”

The tribute goes on to talk about all the things that truly mattered to Pandey. “So, instead of describing his entire life and singing his praises, we will write as Piyush taught us to – keep it simple and say only what matters.”

Written like a personal letter, it touches on the various aspects of Pandey’s life and captures his essence. The words paint a vivid picture and help us know the person more closely.

“Ogilvy was his second family. Come to think of it, on some days, it might even have been his first. Every storm we faced, Piyush was standing in front of us. Like a shield? No. Shields can be cracked. He stood in front of us like a dad.”

In another front page tribute, Fevicol honoured the creative genius behind its iconic campaigns with an ad in Hindustan Times that conveyed everything without a single word. Featuring only an image of Pandey’s signature moustache against a blank backdrop, the ad symbolised his lasting legacy and celebrated the power of simplicity he so cherished.

Amul paid its tribute with its iconic topical campaign that read, “Inka sur sabse mila,” highlighting Pandey’s unmatched talent for connecting with every Indian.

Piyush Pandey, who passed away on October 24, joined Ogilvy India in 1982 and rose to become Executive Chairman and later Global Chief Creative Officer (2019–2021).