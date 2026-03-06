Ogilvy India rolls out humour-led campaign for PhonePe Mutual Funds

Ogilvy India has created a new campaign for PhonePe’s mutual funds offering, built around the line 'Meri Team Hai Na'. The films use humour and everyday situations to explain how users can approach mutual fund investments through the platform.

The campaign includes two primary films set in culturally familiar environments. In one film, the setting is an akhada where a wrestler receives prize money after winning a local competition. When advised to invest the amount wisely, he responds with 'Meri Team Hai Na'. The advisor imagines the wrestler’s teammates attempting to analyse financial data on a stock exchange floor before the wrestler clarifies that he is referring to PhonePe’s expert team and its CRISP scorecard that recommends mutual funds.

The second film is set in the world of a nukkad natak. A street performer gives the same response when offered advice on managing prize money. The advisor again imagines the performer’s troupe offering financial guidance before the reveal that the “team” refers to the platform’s financial experts.

The campaign also introduces the Daily Mutual Funds SIP feature, which allows users to start systematic investments from Rs 10 a day. Additional short films expand on this idea. In one film set in the akhada, the lead wrestler links daily physical training with the discipline of investing regularly. Another film uses performers wearing bear and bull masks to symbolise market fluctuations while emphasising the role of consistency in investing.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak - chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said:

“In India, we grow up believing that when you have a good team behind you, you’re never alone. That cultural truth shaped this campaign. ‘Meri Team Hai Na’ is a line we’ve all used, and we brought that reassurance into the world of investing with humour and exaggeration to show that PhonePe’s expert team has your back. Abhinav Pratiman from Earlyman Films brought the idea to life beautifully, blending cultural nuance and cinematic flair to make investing feel far less daunting and far more approachable.”

Amit Doshi - chief marketing officer, PhonePe, said: “With ‘Mutual Funds bhi, ab PhonePe’, we are taking a significant step towards democratizing wealth creation in India. We understand that many new-age investors hold back not because of a lack of ambition but owing to confusion and hesitation. By combining our proprietary CRISP methodology with simple tools like Daily Mutual Funds SIP starting at just Rs. 10, we are addressing both decision paralysis and inertia. We are building a platform that makes investing jargon-free and builds confidence, helping users take the first step with clarity. Our goal is to turn complexity into clarity and enable investors to move from hesitation to action with a complete peace of mind.”