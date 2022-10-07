Ogilvy launches campaign for Swiggy’s ‘Saddi city chakh lo’ to connect with foodies across Delhi & Punjab

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India: “To showcase how we have all the dishes and restaurants you can think of to eat in Delhi and Punjab, we chose to tell this story with someone who never has a choice to go and eat out as freely as us. A celebrity. More precisely, a celebrity of the stature of Ammy Virk. We crafted a campaign that flaunts the tongue-in-cheek relationship of Ammy Virk with his bodyguards. The sassy bodyguards tease him about all the places they’ve eaten at. But here enters Swiggy as Ammy’s saviour. It’s a thoroughly entertaining way to get a very important point across: Swiggy has all the dishes and restaurants you could think of.”