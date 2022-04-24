Ogilvy leads India’s metal tally at the Clio Awards 2022

The agency’s work for Cadbury Celebrations featuring Shah Rukh Khan won the most metals.
The Clio Awards has announced its winners for 2022 and Indian agencies have won in double digitals with Ogilvy leading the race.
Ogilvy won two golds, two silvers, and a bronze for its Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad for Cadbury Celebrations. The agency also won a silver and a bronze for ‘The Memory Karoke’, a work it did for MTV+ARDSI.
Trailing second was the FCBIndia Group with a bronze for ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’, a campaign it executed for Political Shakti and The Times of India. Adding to the Indian tally was Footloose Films India LLP with a bronze for Pine Labs
The Clio Awards, founded in 1959, is an annual event that honours excellence in advertising.