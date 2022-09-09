Ogilvy Mumbai awarded Agency Of The Year at APAC Effie Awards Gala

Emerging victorious yet again with multiple accolades under their belt, Ogilvy took home the top honour of Agency Network of the Year with 4 Golds, 5 Silvers and 7 Bronzes, with Ogilvy Mumbai clinching Agency of the Year as well as the highly coveted Grand Effie for NOT JUST A CADBURY AD 2.0 – a platform which brought together the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and hyper-personalisation martech to create a world-first in shared value marketing, enabling thousands of small retailers to create personalised ads with Shah Rukh Khan as their ambassador.