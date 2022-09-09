Ogilvy Mumbai awarded Agency Of The Year at APAC Effie Awards Gala

The Womb Communications was crowned Independent Agency of the Year, a first for the Indian agency.
At the first physical APAC Effie Awards Gala in three years, marketing professionals from across the Asia Pacific region – Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand – came together at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore to celebrate the best of marketing effectiveness in the region and honour the work that made the cut.
62 Effie winners walked away with the highly coveted metals – 1 Grand Effie, 11 Golds, 28 Silvers and 22 Bronzes.
Emerging victorious yet again with multiple accolades under their belt, Ogilvy took home the top honour of Agency Network of the Year with 4 Golds, 5 Silvers and 7 Bronzes, with Ogilvy Mumbai clinching Agency of the Year as well as the highly coveted Grand Effie for NOT JUST A CADBURY AD 2.0 – a platform which brought together the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and hyper-personalisation martech to create a world-first in shared value marketing, enabling thousands of small retailers to create personalised ads with Shah Rukh Khan as their ambassador.
Mondelez International walks away with Marketer of the Year, with their brands Cadbury, Kinh Do Mooncakes and Oreo contributing points towards the win. Cadbury also walked away with Brand of the Year.
Topping the leader board with 20 winners is Australia, followed by India with 13 winners and Singapore with 6 winners.
