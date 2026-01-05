Ogilvy Mumbai immortalises Piyush Pandey at its office entrance

Ogilvy has marked the beginning of its 2026 work year by honouring the late Piyush Pandey at its Mumbai office. A photograph of the advertising legend has been permanently installed at the office entrance, symbolically welcoming employees and visitors alike.

The image, shot by photographer Suresh Natarajan, is accompanied by what the agency describes as Pandey’s most iconic piece of advice: Front foot pe khelo.

The installation was unveiled by the youngest employees from each department, underscoring Pandey’s enduring influence across generations at Ogilvy.

Sharing the moment on LinkedIn, Ogilvy India’s chief creative officer Harshad Rajadakshya said the gesture was meant to seek Pandey’s blessings as the agency steps into a new year of work. He added that Pandey’s presence will continue to inspire everyone who walks into the Ogilvy Mumbai office in the years to come.