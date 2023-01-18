Ogilvy Mumbai is #6, dentsu Creative #10 in the One Club global agency rankings

'The One Club for Creativity' has come out with their 2022 global creative rankings. The complete rankings of agencies, brands and individuals are compiled on the basis of points from their winning entries in The One Show 2022, ADC 101st Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC68/25TDC competitions, ONE Asia 2022, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter awards programs. In addition to the global list, rankings for specific regions and countries can be viewed by using dropdown menus.