Ogilvy Mumbai is #6, dentsu Creative #10 in the One Club global agency rankings

Ogilvy Mumbai and Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru both were featured in the top 10 of The One show's global creative rankings.
'The One Club for Creativity' has come out with their 2022 global creative rankings. The complete rankings of agencies, brands and individuals are compiled on the basis of points from their winning entries in The One Show 2022, ADC 101st Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC68/25TDC competitions, ONE Asia 2022, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter awards programs. In addition to the global list, rankings for specific regions and countries can be viewed by using dropdown menus.
Notably, two Indian agencies made it to the top 10 ranks. The agency rankings list was topped by Leo Burnett Chicago. Ogilvy Mumbai was ranked number six and Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru number ten in the list.
Ogilvy Mumbai was also named 2022 ONE Asia Agency of the Year. The agency picked up 'Best of Show', two 'Best of Disciplines' awards, and the Cultural Driver Award for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” on behalf of Cadbury Celebrations.
“The Unfiltered History Tour” by Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru for VICE World News placed at number five in the highest ranked work list.