Ogilvy Mumbai wins Best of Show and Agency of Year In 2022 ONE Asia Creative Awards

Indian agencies won 17 awards in total to tie with New Zealand for the second position at the awards.
Ogilvy Mumbai had an outstanding showing in the One Asia Creative Awards 2022, picking up Best of Show, two best of disciplines, and the cultural driver award for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” on behalf of cadbury celebrations, and ranking as 2022 ONE Asia Agency of the year.
The work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai, won Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations, three Golds (one each in Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media), a Silver in Social Media, and three Merits.
Ogilvy Mumbai, working with Vanilla Films Mumbai and Ronin Labs Pune, also won the ONE Asia Sustainable Development Goals Award for “Memory Karaoke” on behalf of MTV and ARDSI.
Based on cumulative points for awards won, Ogilvy Mumbai was ranked as ONE Asia Agency of the Year, “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” was the Highest Ranked Work of the Year, Cadbury was Client of the Year, and Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar were tied for CCO of the Year.
Other wins for India were as follows:
Bronze:
Ek Type Mumbai “Anek Multi-script” for Google Font in TDC Typography Discipline
Ogilvy with Wavemaker, both in Mumbai, “Perk Disclaimers” for Cadbury Perk in Integrated
Ogilvy with Vanilla Films, both Mumbai, and Ronin Labs Pune, “Memory Karaoke” for MTV and ARDSI.
Merit:
Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Brand-Side
Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Film & Video Craft
Ogilvy India Gurugram with Vikas Maurya Films New Delhi and Gameplan West Bengal, “The Legacy Project - Indian Handcrafted Textiles” for Pernod Ricard India in Print & OOH Craft.
Other Best of Discipline winners were Ogilvy Singapore with Ogilvy Kuala Lumpur for “Flags of Generosity” on behalf of Cadbury in Design, Ogilvy Group Thailand with Illusion CGI Studio, both Bangkok, for Live Long Life Company/Googo Green “No Pests Allowed” in Print & Out of Home, and Dentsu with (Tsuzuku) and Dentsu Craft, all in Tokyo, for Suntory “Tennensui Endless Dawn” in Film & Video Craft.
The Green Award was won by Innocean Worldwide with Planit Production, both in Seoul, for “Hydrogen Garbage Truck” on behalf of Hyundai Motor Group.
This year’s topONE Asia APAC Rankings honors, based upon cumulative scores for awards won across all disciplines, are as follows.
Top 10 ONE Asia 2022 Agency Ranking:
1. Ogilvy Mumbai
2. Special New Zealand Auckland
3. Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok
4. Innocean Worldwide Seoul
5. Ogilvy Singapore
6. (Tsuzuku) Tokyo (tie)
6. Dentsu Tokyo (tie)
8. Ogilvy Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
9. BBDO Bangkok
10. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Other top rankings for ONE Asia 2022 include the following.
Independent Agency of the Year: Special New Zealand Auckland
Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year: LIFULL Tokyo
Client of the Year: Cadbury
Production Company of the Year: The Post Office Auckland
Music & Sound Company of the Year: Resonance Sonic Branding Sydney
Agency Network of the Year: Ogilvy Group
Agency Holding Company of the Year: WPP
Highest Ranked Work of the Year: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy Mumbai with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai for Cadbury Celebrations
CCO of the Year (tie): Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, both Ogilvy Mumbai
ECD of the Year (tie): Jonathan McMahon and Lisa Fedyszyn, both Special New Zealand Auckland
Creative Director of the Year: Arnya Karaitiana, Special New Zealand Auckland
Art Director of the Year: Kimberley Scott, Special New Zealand Auckland
Copywriter of the Year: Anh Nguyen, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Overall, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit ONE Asia winners for entries from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. The top five countries were Thailand with 31 winners, India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.
A jury of more than 70 top creatives from 19 APAC countries and regions — as well as a handful of international creative leaders — judged this year’s entries.
After years of running The One Show Greater China, The One Club Asia, part ofThe One Club for Creativity, expanded the scope of the awards last year to include all of Asia Pacific as ONE Asia.
Eligible countries and regions for ONE Asia are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Greater China (Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Starting this year, ONE Asia is now part of The One Club’s renowned Global Creative Rankings for 2022. ONE Asia award wins now gain international recognition for agencies and brands, and contribute as appropriate to network and holding company global rankings totals. The final One Club Global Creative Awards recap for 2022, incorporating points from ONE Asia, will be announced on January 17, 2023.
The One Club Greater China office was founded in 2000, hosting a series of youth events in China, and added The One Show Greater China Awards and related Creative Week programming eight years ago. In the past 20 years, the team has focused on promoting creativity in the APAC region, and greater communications between Greater China and the global industry. This expanded focus prompted the office to rebrand as The One Club Asia.
The One Club for Creativity, producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club competition, TDC Ascenders, Young Guns, and more, is the world’s foremost non-profit organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community. Revenue generated from entries to its global awards shows goes back into the industry to fund programming under the organization’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality, and Creative Development.