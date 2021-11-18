Ogilvy named Network of the year at London International Awards

The wins from Ogilvy India, Gurgaon and Ogilvy India, Mumbai contributed to this achievement.
The prestigious London International Awards (LIA), continuing its tradition of a total focus on creativity is pleased to reveal its 2021 winners from across 25 media.
LIA, which was created for creatives, awarded 16 Grand LIAs, 148 Gold, 332 Silver and 467 Bronze winners. There were also 340 finalists who made the shortlist. The high caliber judges from across the planet judged virtually over several weeks; each juror viewed and scored every entry within their medium before meeting together in virtual judging rooms.
Each jury along with their president convened virtually for the final round of judging to decide the trophy winners and ensure all work was judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.
In 2021 LIA, companies based in India won a total of 24 statues including six Silver and 18 Bronze. There were also 11 Finalists awarded from India.
Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said: “We’ve always had a good showing from India. This year, despite all the difficulty of the past months, they have proven their creative prowess again. Our congratulations to all Winners.”
In total, 963 LIA statues and 340 finalists were awarded to 53 countries with the United States leading with 217 awards, followed by the United Kingdom with 93, Germany with 92 and Australia with 75 statue winners.
Ogilvy was named Network of the Year, with the wins from Ogilvy India, Gurgaon and Ogilvy India, Mumbai contributing to this achievement.