Ogilvy wins creative agency of the year; Wavemaker bags media agency of the year at MMA SMARTIES 2022

Amit Jain, Jury Chair, SMARTIES 2022 and Managing Director, L'Oréal India said, "Modern marketing recognises that transactions are different from interactions. To build loyalty, it’s critical for brands to be closer, personal, and pervasive with the consumers. I am delighted that the new tribe of marketers is thinking of ways to improve brand affinity rather than just market share. SMARTIES 2022 provides a forum to recognize such marketing mastery. My heartfelt appreciation to all the participants at SMARTIES this year."