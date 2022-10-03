Ogilvy wins creative agency of the year; Wavemaker bags media agency of the year at MMA SMARTIES 2022

This was the year that Mondelez India won the 'Marketer of the Year' title.
MMA India, part of MMA Global, the not-for-profit marketing trade body, concluded the 11th edition of SMARTIES at ITC Grand Maratha in Mumbai. This year SMARTIES is refreshed, refined, and renewed with seven new categories included in the awards. These categories are E-commerce, Martech, Web3.0, Purposeful marketing, Impact media, Experience technology, and creative and marketing impact.
Cadbury took home a total of 19 Awards across AR/VR, Voice & Audio, Programmatic, Gaming, and Social Media categories. Sunlight Unilever won ‘Most Resilient Brand of the year’. Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd. and Cadbury Celebrations were felicitated with the title ‘Marketer of the Year’ and ‘Brand of the Year’ respectively. Wavemaker won the title of 'Media Agency of the Year'.
Cadbury celebrations wins brand of the year at SMARTIES 2022, Ogilvy, Wavemaker, Mondelez, Sunlight, Amazon ads, Affle, Rephrase.ai bagged MMA industry awards. Other industry awards featured Amazon Ads as publisher of the year and there was a tie in the ‘Enabling tech company of the year’ category in which Affle & Rephrase.ai sweeped the metals.
All SMARTIES winners will be listed and ranked in the MMA Business Impact Index, which uses a proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with WARC to recognize the best-of-the-best in the Advertising and Marketing industry. It is the first and only global modern marketing index that identifies, ranks and awards top agencies, advertisers, brands and solution providers driving significant business impact.
Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA India said “Year after year, I am astounded by the innovative campaigns that the ecosystem collaboratively is putting keeping in mind that today’s consumer wants personalisation but with privacy, purpose but with competitive value, options with a deep connection with the brand and at the heart of everything a complete experience, not just the product. Web 3.0 / AR & VR are being touted as a game-changer in modern marketing.”
Amit Jain, Jury Chair, SMARTIES 2022 and Managing Director, L'Oréal India said, "Modern marketing recognises that transactions are different from interactions. To build loyalty, it’s critical for brands to be closer, personal, and pervasive with the consumers. I am delighted that the new tribe of marketers is thinking of ways to improve brand affinity rather than just market share. SMARTIES 2022 provides a forum to recognize such marketing mastery. My heartfelt appreciation to all the participants at SMARTIES this year."
The esteemed jury panel that selected the winners comprised Amit Jain, managing director, L'Oréal India and Jury Chair, Rohit Dadwal, MMA board member and managing director APAC, MMA APAC, Moneka Khurana, country head & board member, MMA India, Deepa Krishnan, director - marketing, Tata Starbucks, Om Jha, associate director, Media, Pepsico, Swati Rathi, marketing head, Godrej Appliances, Ajay Dang, president,head- marketing, Ultratech Cement- An Aditya Birla Group Company, Vipul Mathur, vice President, e-commerce and modern trade, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Deepali Nair, chief marketing officer, IBM India & South Asia, Arvind RP, director of marketing and communications, McDonald’s India, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries and so on.