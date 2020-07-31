Ogilvy wins creative mandate for CARS24

The business, won on Ogilvy’s strategic and creative competence, will be handled out of the agency’s Gurugram office. The agency will be tasked with the mandate of building and scaling-up the brand and its marketing ecosystem through its integrated communications efforts. This will include communication development across TV, print, radio, social media and other relevant touchpoints. Over the years CARS24 through its continued efforts has achieved a substantial share-of-mind, going forward Ogilvy will dedicate its services to garner share-of-heart for the brand.