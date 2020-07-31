Ogilvy wins creative mandate for CARS24

The agency will be tasked with the mandate of building and scaling-up the brand and its marketing ecosystem through its integrated communications efforts.
Ogilvy has won the creative duties for CARS24 – the pioneers of introducing the concept of selling pre-owned cars in a single visit and at the best price.
Confirming the development, Nida Naushad, brand head, CARS24, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ogilvy, as our new creative partners. CARS24 is on a mission to completely change the way India sell cars by making the process extremely easy and hassle-free. Now, with Ogilvy’s strong creative and strategic capabilities, we aim to move forward in a journey to make Cars24 India’s most preferred auto brand.”
The business, won on Ogilvy’s strategic and creative competence, will be handled out of the agency’s Gurugram office. The agency will be tasked with the mandate of building and scaling-up the brand and its marketing ecosystem through its integrated communications efforts. This will include communication development across TV, print, radio, social media and other relevant touchpoints. Over the years CARS24 through its continued efforts has achieved a substantial share-of-mind, going forward Ogilvy will dedicate its services to garner share-of-heart for the brand.
Shouvik Roy president & head of Office, Ogilvy Gurugram: “We are very excited to partner a young dynamic brand like CARS24 that operates in a very challenging category. Our ambition is to partner CARS24 and make it the brand of choice for all pre-owned car buyers in India. Our interactions with the CARS24 team has been very engaging and stimulating. And we are confident of some shining work coming out of this partnership.”