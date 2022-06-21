Okaya awards its digital communications mandate to Digitas India

Arush Gupta, director of Okaya Power Group said, "Okaya has big ambitions in the energy storage solutions space and has plans of expanding portfolio in the lithium and solar battery range in the near future. Okaya found the right fit in Digitas India as the partner to enhance the brand image and in reaching out to the masses. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise and hope to see the best coming out of this partnership.”