Okaya Batteries appoints Mullen Lintas as its Creative Partner

The account will be managed by the agency's Gurgaon office.
Okaya Battery has appointed Mullen Lintas as their creative partner to promote their wide range of ultra low maintenance and long-lasting batteries.
Commenting on the association, Arush Gupta, director, Okaya Batteries said, “We have some ambitious plans for the future and we were looking for a creative partner who could deliver impact and disruption. With Mullen Lintas' refreshing approach to strategy & creative, we look forward to creating significant market impact for Okaya with Mullen Lintas”.
Speaking about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be the creative arm for Okaya Batteries. It’s a somewhat commoditized category with trade playing a huge role in influencing the purchase decision. Our intent would be to build consideration & preference for Okaya and change the purchase decision process with our ‘Challenger’ approach.”