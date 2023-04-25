Okaya EV launches its brand campaign, ‘Make Promises Happen’

Speaking about the brand promise and the new campaign, Anil Gupta, founder, Okaya Group, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new campaign, ‘Make Promises Happen,’ which focuses on our line of safe and reliable products. Our dedication to providing high-quality, long-lasting batteries and scooters to the nation has never been stronger. Our e-scooters are developed with Indian riders in mind, making them the safest e-scooters in the market. We are committed to giving our customers lifetime value, an improved range, and a lasting legacy. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to deliver the best service and support to our customers, particularly when it comes to their personal safety."