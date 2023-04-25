Okaya EV launches its brand campaign, ‘Make Promises Happen’

Under the ‘Make Promises Happen’ campaign, the brand commits to five core promises.
Okaya EV, has launched a new brand campaign, "Make Promises Happen" to engage with its brand enthusiasts and a new generation of buyers. Okaya products are designed with the aim of providing exceptional customer experiences that help people improve their lives now and in the future. Okaya demonstrates an unwavering commitment to exceeding customers' expectations and ensuring their safety.
Under the ‘Make Promises Happen’ campaign, the brand commits to five core promises: Promise of Better Range, Promise of Exhilaration, Promise of Legacy, Promise of Safety and Promise of Life Time Value. With the promise of Better Range, a rider gets a highest range of EVs. The promise of Exhilaration offers a thrilling driving experience to the rider. Okaya’s commitment to leaving a legacy of cleaner and greener transportation falls under the promise of Legacy. The promise of Safety ensures that the safety of the rider is the top priority. And the brand understands the importance of earning the trust of customers with the promise of Life Time Value.
Speaking about the brand promise and the new campaign, Anil Gupta, founder, Okaya Group, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new campaign, ‘Make Promises Happen,’ which focuses on our line of safe and reliable products. Our dedication to providing high-quality, long-lasting batteries and scooters to the nation has never been stronger. Our e-scooters are developed with Indian riders in mind, making them the safest e-scooters in the market. We are committed to giving our customers lifetime value, an improved range, and a lasting legacy. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to deliver the best service and support to our customers, particularly when it comes to their personal safety."
Consumers will also receive discount coupons for well-known brands with every Okaya e-scooter test drive, and they can take advantage of benefits worth up to INR 1750. Customers who purchase the scooter also have the chance to win a guaranteed cashback prize of up to INR 5,000 or a trip to Thailand. This promotion is available for all Okaya e-scooters, which are available in six eye-catching colours: Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, and Metallic White. They are available in both low-speed and high-speed versions.