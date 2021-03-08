OkCupid's ad shines light on the people who 'allow' women to be successful...

When she gets on the podium to speak after receiving the award, one by one, her so-called benefactors take the mic to tell the world why they are the reason she has won the award in the first place. Starting off with her partner who says she is welcome to his generosity in allowing her to work, her parents move to the stage to inform the crowd about them investing in her education despite the “shaadi risk” followed by her landlord who tells how she allowed her to rent her flat even though she was unmarried. Set in a startup space the film also portrays an Investor explicitly stating that he never brings up that she is in her late twenties and expected to leave the company to start a family.