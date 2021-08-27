Ola Electric onboards Bhuvan Bam as one of its brand ambassadors

The YouTuber has earlier been associated with brands like Myntra, Mivi, Faboom, Arctic Fox, Beardo, Lenskart, Tissot among others.
Ola Electric announces YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam as one of its celebrity brand ambassadors. The strategic association between Bhuvan and Ola will create content that effectively communicates the brand’s value proposition in an innovative and entertaining manner.
His association with Ola Electric is aimed at helping the brand to reach the right audiences that is the youth. The scooters are available in two variants – S1 and S1 pro catering to different requirements of the Indian consumers.
Commenting on the association Bhuvan Bam said, “I am really happy that Ola Electric considered me as one of their ambassadors. It's truly exciting to be a part of this green revolution, something I’ve always wished for. The scooters are really sleek, attractive and are designed as per the Indian electric vehicle market. I have joined the green revolution already and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it.”
