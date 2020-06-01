Ola extols its cab safety measures in a new ad

The cab-hailing app is doing its bit to reassure travellers concerned about the spread of the virus while in the cab.
Our senses peak each time we step outside our homes as if a ferocious animal is waiting to pounce on us. That's the state of mind the pandemic has left us in.
And this state of mind won't go away anytime soon. The government is phasing out restrictions to kick start the economy once again. But for several people, commuting to office and back or anywhere is a point of concern because of the risk of the virus.
Addressing these concerns in a new ad from cab-hailing app Ola. In it, we see a doctor tell us how the Ola cab she booked was sanitised before the ride, the driver wore a proper mask, avoided red zones, and there was a sanitiser available in the cab too.
We're then informed about the '5 Layers of Safety' the brand has initiated:
1. Cars cleaned before each ride
2. Cars are fumigated thrice a week
3. Drivers always wear masks
4. Drivers have regular temperature checks
5. Flexible cancellations if your ride isn't hygienic
It's an attempt by the brand to reassure customers that it's safe to ride inside the OLA cabs and that the brand is taking every safety precaution possible. We wait to see how people use the cab service as the lockdown is lifted across the nation.