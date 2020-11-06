Ola Foods unveils the new campaign “Khichdi Premier League” and launches catchy anthems for the fans of the IPL

Khichdi Experiment has also launched a social media campaign ‘Apna Game, Apni Khichdi’, which is currently underway and includes fun filled engagements such as a series of contests to keep the conversation brewing between Food and Cricket. Users are creating their own videos using the khichdi anthems to show support to their favourite team. Social media is abuzz with rap karaoke, dance steps and lip sync videos featuring the team’s khichdi anthems. As India watches this IPL season from the comfort of their living room, Khichdi Experiment by Ola Foods is adding to the much needed excitement with KPL.